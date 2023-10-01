ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, October 2nd, 2023: After what has felt like the never ending summer weather wise, we’re finally looking to see some changes and hints of fall this week...super exciting!

Temperatures on Monday will be a few degrees lower than Sunday with highs once again in the 80s and 90s across the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 85°. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region. Some of these showers and thunderstorms could be strong to severe especially in southeast New Mexico and west of the Pecos. The main threats are strong winds and large hail, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out as well.

The good news is that cooler temperatures and rain chances continue through the week. A trough will help with the cooler temperatures and rain chances. Highest chances for rain continue through Wednesday with rain chances continuing through next Sunday. Strong to severe storms are possible on Tuesday as well with the threat extending for the majority of the region. A cold front will also move through the region Wednesday, helping to up the rain chances and cool temperatures even more...down into the 70s! Through the extended, we’ll see the chance for even some highs in the LOW-70s...there is definitely a dose of fall ahead this week. Towards the end of the extended, temperatures are looking to warm back into the 80s, but enjoy the dose of fall while we have it!

