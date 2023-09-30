VOLLEYBALL: Midland Legacy outlasts rival Midland High in five-set epic

Midland had the advantage after winning the first and third sets. However, the Rebels fought back to remain undefeated (3-0) in district play
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team came back to beat rival Midland High School in five sets at MHS on Friday.

Midland had the advantage after winning the first and third sets. However, the Rebels fought back to remain undefeated (3-0) in district play.

Watch the video for highlights from the game.

