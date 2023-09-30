Local families honored with billboard for Hispanic Heritage Month

By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For nearly 20 years the Hispanic Heritage Organization has been celebrating the great work members of the community are doing by showing them off on a billboard in downtown Odessa.

This year the Abalos family and the Chavez family are both being celebrated.

This year’s theme for the billboard is “our family and our future”.

For the Abalos family that is what their company is all about.

The Abalos family has had a law firm in the community for nearly 50 years and has helped many families in the community.

The Chavez family is represented by Delma Chavez who is the Madrina of the Hispanic heritage organization and the owner of St. Joseph’s health care her grandson is also on the billboard and competed in the World Cup in Italy.

