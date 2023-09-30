Local families honored with billboard for Hispanic Heritage Month

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For nearly 20 years the Hispanic Heritage Organization has been celebrating the great work members of the community are doing by showing them off on a billboard in downtown Odessa.

This year the Abalos family and the Chavez family are both being celebrated.

This year’s theme for the billboard is “our family and our future”.

For the Abalos family that is what their company is all about.

The Abalos family has had a law firm in the community for nearly 50 years and has helped many families in the community.

My father Richard C Abalos was the first Hispanic Mexican-American attorney in Odessa and that was 40 years ago. I’m an attorney and I’ve been doing that for almost 20 years and my nephew is also up there and we don’t know if he’ll be an attorney yet or not but he might and he’s our future.

The Chavez family is represented by Delma Chavez who is the Madrina of the Hispanic heritage organization and the owner of St. Joseph’s health care her grandson is also on the billboard and competed in the World Cup in Italy.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.