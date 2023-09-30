Empty Chair Campaign spreads awareness on the dangers of Fentanyl

By Noe Ortega
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Drug-Induced Homicide Organization has placed posters and empty chairs at the Ector County Courthouse.

This campaign is done yearly to show people just how many children, teens, and adults will leave their homes with empty chairs due to fentanyl poisoning.

Though this is an annual event, this is the first time the local organization, known as the 1:11 project, has participated, to send a message to West Texans.

Members of the 1:11 project who lost friends and relatives showed up to place cards, crosses, flowers, and balloons.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested in prostitution sting
MCSO: Multiple people arrested in prostitution sting
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
Permian High School.
Permian student found with a gun after being caught shoplifting

Latest News

Students at MISD can train to be a Firefighter and EMT
Students at MISD can train to be a Firefighter and EMT
Empty Chair Campaign spreads awareness on the dangers of Fentanyl
Empty Chair Campaign spreads awareness on the dangers of Fentanyl
Students at MISD can train to be a Firefighter and EMT
Students at MISD can train to be a Firefighter and EMT
For many ranchers and farmers, this isn’t just a job. It's a lifestyle. One that comes with...
AgriStress Helpline: Farmers, ranchers discuss resilience and mental health awareness