Empty Chair Campaign spreads awareness on the dangers of Fentanyl
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Drug-Induced Homicide Organization has placed posters and empty chairs at the Ector County Courthouse.
This campaign is done yearly to show people just how many children, teens, and adults will leave their homes with empty chairs due to fentanyl poisoning.
Though this is an annual event, this is the first time the local organization, known as the 1:11 project, has participated, to send a message to West Texans.
Members of the 1:11 project who lost friends and relatives showed up to place cards, crosses, flowers, and balloons.
