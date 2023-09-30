Empty Chair Campaign spreads awareness on the dangers of Fentanyl

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Drug-Induced Homicide Organization has placed posters and empty chairs at the Ector County Courthouse.

This campaign is done yearly to show people just how many children, teens, and adults will leave their homes with empty chairs due to fentanyl poisoning.

Though this is an annual event, this is the first time the local organization, known as the 1:11 project, has participated, to send a message to West Texans.

“Fentanyl is not going away. It’s not something that everyone thinks it might have died down, but it’s not. It’s happening every single day still. And so the more the more that we show people, you know maybe that will be on the forefront of their mind and realize that it is serious.”

Members of the 1:11 project who lost friends and relatives showed up to place cards, crosses, flowers, and balloons.

