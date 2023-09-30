CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, October 1st, 2023

Fall? Is that you?
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, October 1st, 2023: After what has felt like the never ending summer weather wise, we’re finally looking to see some changes and hints of fall this week...super exciting!

Temperatures on Sunday and for the first day of October will still be warm with highs in the 80s and 90s across the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 86°. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across parts of the region, mainly west of the Pecos into southeast New Mexico, but parts of the Permian Basin could see rain as well.

The good news is that cooler temperatures and rain chances continue through the week. A trough will help with the cooler temperatures and rain chances. Highest chances for rain are Monday through Thursday, however, rain chances continue through next Sunday. A cold front will also move through the region Wednesday, helping to up the rain chances and cool temperatures even more...down into the 70s! Through the extended, we’ll see the chance for even some highs in the LOW-70s...there is definitely a dose of fall ahead this week. We’ll see if it continues...

