ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Steer band faced off against the Greenwood Ranger Band in week six of High School Football.

In total 11,932 people voted for the Steers and Rangers.

The Steers took home the win, with 7,078 votes against the Ranger bands, 4.854.

Listen to the Steer band above.

