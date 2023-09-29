Students at MISD can train to be a Firefighter and EMT

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD students are training to be firefighters and EMTs through a dual credit program at Midland College.

As part of the dual credit students also receive a certificate at the end of their training.

Students receive hands-on training over the course of their junior and senior years.

“You learn a lot of team building skills here and they really pressure down on working together like that the first thing you do so as soon we got here they started working us out and we all split and try to do as fast as we can.”

The program has been in place since 2021.

