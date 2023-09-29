Students at MISD can train to be a Firefighter and EMT

By Armando Gomez
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD students are training to be firefighters and EMTs through a dual credit program at Midland College.

As part of the dual credit students also receive a certificate at the end of their training.

Students receive hands-on training over the course of their junior and senior years.

The program has been in place since 2021.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested in prostitution sting
MCSO: Multiple people arrested in prostitution sting
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
Permian High School.
Permian student found with a gun after being caught shoplifting

Latest News

Empty Chair Campaign spreads awareness on the dangers of Fentanyl
Empty Chair Campaign spreads awareness on the dangers of Fentanyl
Students at MISD can train to be a Firefighter and EMT
Students at MISD can train to be a Firefighter and EMT
For many ranchers and farmers, this isn’t just a job. It's a lifestyle. One that comes with...
AgriStress Helpline: Farmers, ranchers discuss resilience and mental health awareness
Local families honored with billboard for Hispanic Heritage Month
Local families honored with billboard for Hispanic Heritage Month