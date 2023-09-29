Students at MISD can train to be a Firefighter and EMT
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD students are training to be firefighters and EMTs through a dual credit program at Midland College.
As part of the dual credit students also receive a certificate at the end of their training.
Students receive hands-on training over the course of their junior and senior years.
The program has been in place since 2021.
