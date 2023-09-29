RECAP: Third annual Peanut Butter Brigade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - During our Peanut Butter Brigade we were live from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Music City Mall parking lot accepting donations.

The West Texas Food Bank says these donations were needed more than ever as inflation gets worse.

“So we cover 19 counties and 34,000 square miles and so this peanut butter is such a great shelf stable item to have in a pantry because it has so much protein in it,” said West Texas Food Banks Autumn Bohannan.

Peanut butter can feed many West Texans in need.

A big contributor to our food drive both this year and last year is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They donated 20,000 pounds of peanut butter or 17,280 jars.

“The community that we are in we want to try and help as much as we can whether it be here or other nonprofits there’s a huge need everywhere,” said Sarah Babbel.

This is our third year doing the peanut butter brigade during Hunger Action Month.

“We love Hunger Action Month because that’s where we really see people come in, the whole community, small businesses, everyone comes in and gives us the peanut butter that we really need,” said Bahannan.

“This year we’re going to be up 14 million pounds which is higher than last year.”

Last year we received over 46,000 pounds of peanut butter.

Thank you to everyone who donated today and if you didn’t get a chance to donate you can still donate your time and volunteer at the food bank or donate money as well.

