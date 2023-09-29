Porter’s to be sold to Lowe’s markets

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The Porter family announced Friday morning that all Porter’s locations will be sold to Lowe’s Market.

This takeover will be effective Dec. 1. Porter’s has ten locations from Seminole to Presidio.

The Porter family thanked the community for their support over the years and said they are looking forward to serving their community through one final Thanksgiving season.

Lowe’s Market is based out of Littlefield, Texas, and has been in business since 1963.

