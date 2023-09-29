PCHEA takes down Holy Cross for first win of the season

Alexx Johnson celebrates pick-six against Holy Cross.
Alexx Johnson celebrates pick-six against Holy Cross.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Christian Home Educators Warriors took down Amarillo Holy Cross on Friday by a final score of 73-42.

It’s the second win in program history for the PCHEA football team, a huge milestone for the program now in its second season.

A one-handed pick-six from Alexx Johnson got things started for the Warriors and put them on the scoreboard first.

Then, with the Warriors driving once again and looking poised to punch in another touchdown, Kameron Boys got the interception for the Mustangs to halt that drive. That led to an Ivan Sanchez 60-yard touchdown on the ensuing Holy Cross drive.

However, the Warriors punched back with a touchdown on their next drive from Coleman Phipps. PCHEA coasted from there to the victory.

