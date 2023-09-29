“Midland needs to wake up” MISD Police Chief resigns

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD Police Chief Carlos Ortiz has resigned after over three months on the job.

Ortiz was hired after the former chief resigned due to a “culmination of events”.

Prior to working for MISD, Ortiz served the U.S. Border Patrol and worked in law enforcement for over 27 years.

When he was first hired by the district Ortiz expressed excitement about the new role.

“I’m very excited to bring my law enforcement knowledge and experience to MISD, Safety and security for everyone is my top priority, and I will work hard to ensure our officers are better equipped and better trained than ever before.”

After his resignation Ortiz told CBS7,

“Midland needs to wake up and get out of the mentality that we are still a small town with little crime. We have major issues at our schools and forward thinking as it relates to safety and security is not accepted at MISD.”

CBS7 has reached out to Midland ISD and is waiting for a response.

