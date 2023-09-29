“Midland needs to wake up” MISD Police Chief resigns

Carlos Ortiz
Carlos Ortiz(CBS7)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD Police Chief Carlos Ortiz has resigned after over three months on the job.

Ortiz was hired after the former chief resigned due to a “culmination of events”.

Prior to working for MISD, Ortiz served the U.S. Border Patrol and worked in law enforcement for over 27 years.

When he was first hired by the district Ortiz expressed excitement about the new role.

After his resignation Ortiz told CBS7,

CBS7 has reached out to Midland ISD and is waiting for a response.

