ECISD bus involved in crash

PHOTO: School Bus, Photo Date: 3/20/2018
PHOTO: School Bus, Photo Date: 3/20/2018(Source: MaxPixel)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Police say Thursday at around 10:49 a.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Permian Drive and Melody Lane in about a crash involving a school bus.

OPD found an ECISD school bus with twenty-four students was going west on Melody Lane. A red Ford Escort was going south on Permian Drive.

Police say the school bus driver failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and hit the Ford Escort.

The driver of the Ford Escort was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS7 spoke with ECISD who confirmed no kids on the bus were hurt. The school bus driver was cited for Failing to Yield the Right of Way at an Intersection with a Stop Sign.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested in prostitution sting
MCSO: Multiple people arrested in prostitution sting
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
Permian High School.
Permian student found with a gun after being caught shoplifting

Latest News

The West Texas Food Bank says these donations were needed more than ever as inflation gets worse.
RECAP: Third annual Peanut Butter Brigade
RECAP: Third annual Peanut Butter Brigade
Both of the owners were born in Juarez, Mexico before coming to Odessa.
Local business specializing in Juarez style food making sudden impact
Odessan goes all out for Halloween decorations in effort to help kids at St. Jude
Odessan goes all out for Halloween decorations in efforts to help children at St. Jude
MGN
Three arrested after a child was found in a dog kennel in Reeves County