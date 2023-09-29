ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, September 30th, 2023: We’ll start to see some cooler weather as the week progresses with temperatures on a steady decline into the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures across the region Saturday will be in the 80s and 90s with Midland/Odessa looking to see a high temperature of 88°. Skies will start out a bit cloudy in the morning with gradual sunshine through the day. Isolated showers and thundershowers are possible west of the Pecos and into southeast New Mexico. Overall, skies will be mostly sunny and conditions will be a bit breezy again with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible in spots.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s to start off the week, however, a cold front looks to move through the region Wednesday into Thursday dropping temperatures into the 70s. Along with cooler temperatures ahead, increased rain chances are expected for the region. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible most days through the week with Wednesday into Thursday looking to be the best time for rain chances as the front moves through.

Yay for cooler temperatures and rain!

