Camren Cavalier and Canadian offense dominates in big win over Randall

Preston Neumeier celebrates one of two first quarter touchdowns against Randall.
Preston Neumeier celebrates one of two first quarter touchdowns against Randall.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle and Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canadian Wildcats took down the Randall Raiders on Thursday night 69-28.

It was utter domination from the top-ranked Wildcats, who went up 59-0 in the first half. The Wildcats posted over 500 yards of total offense over the first 24 minutes.

It was the second time this season that the Wildcats went up 35-0 in the first quarter, with two early touchdowns coming courtesy of star wide receiver Preston Neumeier who returned to the field after missing some time recently due to injury.

Wildcats quarterback Camren Cavalier was responsible for over 100 yards both on the ground and through the air during the half.

Canadian and Randall agreed to shorten the quarters in the second half to just eight minutes. Cavalier did not play in the second half.

“Really proud of our team for the way we came out and the effort and the efficiency we played with tonight.” Wildcats head coach Andy Cavalier said.  “We try not to judge our performance too much by the scoreboard, so I’m looking forward to getting home and studying the video and seeing where we can continue to get better.”

Both teams will now gear up for district action starting next week, with the Wildcats opening up against the Childress Bobcats and the Raiders hitting the road to battle Dumas.

