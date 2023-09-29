After 78 years of business, Porter family sells stores to Lowe’s Market.

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The Porter family announced Friday morning that all ten Porter’s locations will be sold to Lowe’s Market.

The ten Porter’s stores span across West Texas stretching from Seminole to Presidio.

“The joy and responsibility to serve people from all walks of life in our stores have been among the highest honors and pleasures for all at Porter’s these last 78 years. We have been blessed to work with genuinely incredible individuals and are so grateful for our time in each of our communities.”

Effective December 1, 2023, Lowe’s Markets will begin operating in these stores. The Porter family says the Lowe’s family shares their principles and values.

Lowe’s Markets have been serving communities since 1963.

“Lowe’s Markets and the Lowe family closely align with those same founding principles that Porter’s and the Porter family built upon, and we know they will continue to take care of our customers and Team Members.”

The Porter family thanked the community for their support over the years and said they are looking forward to serving their community through one final Thanksgiving season.

Lowe’s Market is based out of Littlefield, Texas.

