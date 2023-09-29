After 78 years of business, Porter family sells stores to Lowe’s Market.

Porter's being sold to Lowe's Market
Porter's being sold to Lowe's Market
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The Porter family announced Friday morning that all ten Porter’s locations will be sold to Lowe’s Market.

The ten Porter’s stores span across West Texas stretching from Seminole to Presidio.

Effective December 1, 2023, Lowe’s Markets will begin operating in these stores. The Porter family says the Lowe’s family shares their principles and values.

Lowe’s Markets have been serving communities since 1963.

The Porter family thanked the community for their support over the years and said they are looking forward to serving their community through one final Thanksgiving season.

Lowe’s Market is based out of Littlefield, Texas.

