ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -If you’re looking for a job or want to make a change, there is an event for you.

UT Permian Basin is hosting a career fair this Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It will be held in the UTPB gym.

You can register to attend by going to the UT Permian Basin website.

UTPB Career Fair (UTPB)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.