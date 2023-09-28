Sarah Stogner announces campaign for Texas Railroad Commission

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The newest member of the Texas Forward Party, Sarah Stogner, announced that she’s running for a spot in the Texas Railroad Commission.

After seeing what she refers to as corruption inside the GOP, she’s decided to rerun to make a change.

Stogner’s main goal is to focus only on the railroad commission. She said that she believes the commission is not enforcing regulations properly and what they need is someone who will simply be honest with Texans.

“I literally just want to get into the railroad commission, fix it and get out. And so I think over the past two years, I’ve gotten a lot of support from people in the industry, and in the Permian basin who realize what I’m wanting to do and support that.” said Sarah Stogner, Forward Party candidate for the Texas Railroad Commission. The railroad commission regulates oil and gas drilling permits, surface mining, natural gas utilities and more.

Stogner said her experience advising oil and gas clients and landowners about the industry will lead her to serve in the railroad commission.

She said the Ken Paxton impeachment and a divide in the republican party led her to join the forward party.

“What I will be able to do is bring transparency and help give all stakeholders, all Texans, the opportunity to understand what’s happening that’s affecting their property, and their minerals, and their groundwater, and make sure that everyone’s heard.” said Stogner.

Transparency and honesty is something Stogner believes isn’t being upheld by the current commission.

Especially after hearing about the scandal published on “Texas Monthly” that involves state representative Tom Craddick and Railroad Commission Chair Christi Craddick back in March.

That alleges they made millions of dollars off the industries they’re supposed to regulate.

“She’s expected to enforce the rules and regulations from companies she’s personally profiting from.” said Stogner.

Before Stogner can be put on the ballot for next year, she must get 81,000 signatures in 75 days starting on March 13 2024.

