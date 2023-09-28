Odessan goes all out for Halloween decorations in efforts to help children at St. Jude

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When it comes to decorating people usually go all out for Christmas. But what about going all out for a good cause on Halloween?

For the last two years, Heather Quarford has been giving West Texans a show with her Nightmare Before Christmas.

“It takes three full days. And it’s me and my husband only. We have five giants and a giant alone itself takes about an hour to put together” said Quarford

And the reason that Heather puts so much effort into this work is the Skeletons for St. Jude fundraiser.

Back in 2012 Heather’s grandma died from cancer so she honors her and gives back to the community by decorating her house.

“And I wanted to give back in some method, some form to the community because she loved kids, she loved helping the community. So I figured this would be the best route for me because I love Halloween and helping with cancer in general would just be the best thing for our family” said Quarford

Featured on Heather’s lawn is the cast from Nightmare Before Christmas.

It includes characters like Jack, Dr. Finkelstein, everyone’s favorite ghost dog Zero, Oogie Boogie, Sally, and the gang of Lock, Shock, and Barrel.

Heather is also the first and only person in all of West Texas who takes part in this fundraiser but hopes to get more people to take part.

“But out here in West Texas I’m still the only one and I would like more people in the community to get involved for this good cause,” said Quarford

Last year Heather was able to raise a little over 800 dollars for St. Jude’s and this year wants to surpass that and wants the community to learn more about this fundraiser.

“Because the more we get it out there the more we’ll be able to help the kids that are suffering during this wonderful holiday season,” said Quarford

If you would like to donate to this great cause you can go to 206 Casa Grande Drive in Odessa to come out and see this amazing setup.

