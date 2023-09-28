Odessan fighting cancer gets free hearing aids after years without

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s been six years since native Odessan Ricky Tindol could hear well.

Chemotherapy led to his hearing loss, but insurance issues and the financial burden of 26 surgeries prevented him from purchasing hearing aids.

That changed Wednesday with the help of the Beltone Hearing center. That marked an emotional morning for Tindol, who is known for his positive attitude despite hardship. He beat jaw cancer but was recently diagnosed with colon cancer. He says if he beat it once, he can beat it again.

“I can hear you, and I love everybody for that reason and I mean that,” Tindol said.

The ability to hear is a source of light amid the tough times Tindol has faced. He said it gives him a sense of normalcy.

“You just don’t realize, not being able to hear,” Tindol said. “The cancer radiation took away my hearing. Now I have it back. that’s wonderful.”

Emotions overcame him when he realized how many sounds he was missing, said his wife, Pamela Tindol.

“He could hear me tapping on the table and he started crying because he could hear again,” she said.

Tindol said he looks forward to hearing his wife and pastor at church. He gives credit to God that he’s still around to do that.

When he first met the Beltone staff three years ago, they were struck by his energy.

“I was just like, blown away with how positive he was even though he had been through so many difficulties,” said Sandie Stowe, a hearing instrument specialist.

They knew they had to help.

“Hearing loss can be so isolating because you get tired of asking people to repeat,” Stowe said. “And so you just quit asking and stay out of the conversation.”

Each year, the Beltone Foundation aims to fund hearing aids for at least 24 people. Staff say this fitting was special.

“His faith is strong. He’s excited. He’s motivated. it’s not only about reconnecting with his family and his friends [or] him being able to hear in church. It’s about being loved on and loving one another,” said Garrett Morgan, owner of Permian Basin Beltone Centers.

Tindol faces another six months of chemotherapy, but he says with the help of God, he’s confident he will get through it.

If you need assistance with hearing aids, call Beltone at 432-332-0519

