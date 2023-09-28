Odessa women celebrates a century of life

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s not every day a family gets to celebrate a triple-digit birthday, but that is what one Odessa family did today.

Ruby Mahan is 100 years old, a milestone that has come quicker than she may have expected.

“Well, I guess down through the years you don’t even think about, next thing you know you’re 100, time passes really quickly sometimes,”

So far turning 100 has proven to be an exciting experience for Mahan.

“You know it feels really good right now, I’ve enjoyed the birthday parties, I’ve had parties and more parties, and I’ve enjoyed every one of them”

According to Ruby’s granddaughter, age has not slowed her down.

“She has lived long, and she lives good, and she has held her faculties, and man she still shops at heb and buys her own groceries, and she doesn’t drive a cart she still pushes the cart and walks the store, and i think that’s pretty amazing,”

Making 100 is only one of the interesting things that Mahans has gotten to experience in life.

She married her husband, Red Mahan on August 12, 1939, in Oklahoma, but the wedded bliss was interrupted by World War 2.

“My husband went over to Germany and he fought in the battle of the Bulge and 5 other battles”

Ruby also contributed to the war effort.

“I worked in some aircraft factory in San Diego, and so did my cousins and my sisters, I was a layout person, and everybody had a job to do”

Thankfully, Red made it out of World War 2 without a scratch and the couple was able to resume their lives together, traveling and living all over the world thanks to Red’s job in the oil industry.

“In Singapore when I went there, I was a little bit afraid because I didn’t know how it was going to be”

Ruby found a lot to appreciate living in Singapore.

“When I got there, I thought their system was a lot better than ours, they had everything under control.”

But Red and Ruby moved to Odessa in 1962, and Ruby says there’s no place like home.

“I’ve been to these other countries and I have not found one I would prefer to live in”

We asked Ruby what lessons she learned from living a life so long and full.

“I hope I’ve learned to be more grateful and more caring, and I hope that I’ve learned; that it’s not the things that we possess that make a difference, it’s what it’s in our hearts.”

