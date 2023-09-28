Odessa women celebrates a century of life

By Chase Cochran
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s not every day a family gets to celebrate a triple-digit birthday, but that is what one Odessa family did today.

Ruby Mahan is 100 years old, a milestone that has come quicker than she may have expected.

So far turning 100 has proven to be an exciting experience for Mahan.

According to Ruby’s granddaughter, age has not slowed her down.

Making 100 is only one of the interesting things that Mahans has gotten to experience in life.

She married her husband, Red Mahan on August 12, 1939, in Oklahoma, but the wedded bliss was interrupted by World War 2.

Ruby also contributed to the war effort.

Thankfully, Red made it out of World War 2 without a scratch and the couple was able to resume their lives together, traveling and living all over the world thanks to Red’s job in the oil industry.

Ruby found a lot to appreciate living in Singapore.

But Red and Ruby moved to Odessa in 1962, and Ruby says there’s no place like home.

“I’ve been to these other countries and I have not found one I would prefer to live in”

We asked Ruby what lessons she learned from living a life so long and full.

