Local business specializing in Juarez style food making sudden impact

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -One local business is making a sudden impact by selling meals in the style of food from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

The food truck known as Taqueria el Borunda’s menu includes meals like tortas, tacos, hamburgers, quesadillas and more.

Both of the owners were born in Juarez, Mexico before coming to Odessa.

However, after being in the area for years, they noticed that there aren’t many places that represent the food in their hometown so they decided to change that.

Though they just started their business less than two months ago, one of the owners, Alonso Jimenez, said they’re bombarded with customers.

Jimenez and his business partner had a Sunday cookout one day, and they made food in the style of Juarez. Meals like hamburgers and tortas with cheese, ham, peppers, chile, and carne asada.When Jimenez looked at his partner and had an idea.

“We looked at each other and thought, man there’s no restaurants here that are from Juarez. There’re no food trucks, nothing like that. That’s when the idea came and we said hey why don’t we get a food truck that represents Juarez.” said Jimenez.

Jimenez was inspired by his childhood friend and Curbside Bistro owner, Chef Alejandro Barrientos.

Though he just got started with his business, he has a goal that he plans to achieve.

“We look up to Curbside Bistro. I’ve said it before, he’s a great friend of mine and I saw where he first started as a food truck and then look at him now. You know he’s got two restaurants, so that’s the ultimate goal.” said Jimenez.

Jimenez was born in Mexico and came to Odessa when he was eight-years-old.

He went back to Juarez to play professional soccer for the local club, formerly known as Indios de Ciudad Juarez.

However, his favorite memories come from going to the local amusement park in Juarez known as Parque Borunda.

Where he would go on rides, play soccer and eat from the local vendors.

Now he’s brought a glimpse of that to the Permian Basin.

“Lot of people from Juarez, from El Paso coming out to try our food truck. From Chihuahua and it’s amazing you know when they tell you, hey this food tastes just like Juarez. So, it’s overwhelming.” said Jimenez.

If you want more information on this business, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.