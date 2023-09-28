CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, September 29th, 2023

Some changes on the way...
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, September 29th, 2023: We are in kind of a stuck weather pattern thanks to high pressure controlling the weather and keeping temperatures hot and conditions dry. The good news is, we are looking at some changes through the extended forecast, but we have to wait a few more days until we see any change.

Speaking of, Friday will continue to be hot across the region. Temperatures will be in the 90s and triple digits again across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Stray to isolated rain chances are possible for areas mainly west of the Pecos and into southeast New Mexico. The far northern Permian Basin could also see some rain Friday, but overall, conditions will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

We’ll see a bit of a change heading into the weekend (& October) as high pressure moves away and to the south and a weak cool front or two moves in. Temperatures aren’t looking to cool down too much, but we’ll see temperatures back into the 80s through the week. We’re looking at a slow cool down as well as the week progresses with the possibility of highs in the low-80s into next weekend. Along with some “cooler” temperatures, stray to isolated rain chances remain in the forecast. We’ll take whatever rain we can get.

