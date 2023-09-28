2023 West Texas Hair Expo

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Have you ever wanted to learn how to cut your own hair?

The West Texas hair expo is coming to Odessa for the first time this Sunday at the MGM Fun dome.

The West Texas hair expo is not going to be just an ordinary hair expo.

This is going to be one of its kind that will be touching every aspect of the hair salon industry.

The event will have fine art classes, multiple barber competitions, and Halloween make-up competition.

The goal of the hair expo is to change the landscape of the hair industry in West Texas.

“I am trying to make West Texas industry barbery and cosmetology blow-up. I know a lot of people here do barbering. I know there are a lot of barbering shows out here, but I am trying to show out and have something for the ladies, cosmetology, and make-up artists.” said Owner and Instructor of the Hair Academy Brian Nunez.

Local barbers will be able to showcase their skills to the community and have an opportunity to make a name for themselves.

“We are showcasing all the talent from West Texas. Our area were really hoping that catches on big and one of the names out here can grow into something special.” said Co-owner of Flyway barber supply Tyler Offield.

Scholarships will be awarded for barbers who want to be a part of the hair industry.

Plus, an opportunity to start their own barbershop.

“I know there is a lot of people out there that don’t have this opportunity so we are trying to put a scholarship out there together. Hopefully we can get a male or female who wants to be in this industry an opportunity.” said Nunez.

People can network with barbers and influencers from the state of Texas.

“Networking at the most you can increase your business by networking and that’s what the hair expo is going to be, networking.” co-owner of Flyway Barber Supply JD Wilkerson.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.