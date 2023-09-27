Water main break at New York Ave. and N. Big Spring St. now repaired
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE 1:40PM: The water main break has been repaired.
Crews with the City of Midland are working on a water main break at the intersection at New York Ave. and N. Big Spring St. where a contractor hit an unmarked line.
Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution and avoid the area if possible.
Updates will be provided as available.
