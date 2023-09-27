Water main break at New York Ave. and N. Big Spring St. now repaired

Water Main Break
Water Main Break(City of Midland)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE 1:40PM: The water main break has been repaired.

Crews with the City of Midland are working on a water main break at the intersection at New York Ave. and N. Big Spring St. where a contractor hit an unmarked line.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution and avoid the area if possible.

Updates will be provided as available.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested in prostitution sting
MCSO: Multiple people arrested in prostitution sting
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.(
Kannin Shorter arrested for Capital Murder after months long search

Latest News

Interview with MISD Superintendent Dr.Stephanie Howard
Dr. Stephanie Howard discusses the MISD Bond
traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work begins in Stanton at SH 137 & SH 176
Watch the video for highlights from Legacy’s win over Permian
VOLLEYBALL: Midland Legacy sweeps rival Permian in three sets
All ages are welcome to the exhibit and everyone is encouraged to participate.
Hispanic Heritage of Odessa hosting Art Exhibit