Water main break at New York Ave. and N. Big Spring St. now repaired

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE 1:40PM: The water main break has been repaired.

Crews with the City of Midland are working on a water main break at the intersection at New York Ave. and N. Big Spring St. where a contractor hit an unmarked line.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution and avoid the area if possible.

Updates will be provided as available.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.