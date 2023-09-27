Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough has broken left fibula, the 3rd season in a row with significant injury

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough is set for surgery Tuesday on a broken left fibula that could keep him out for the rest of the regular season
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough was set to have surgery Tuesday on a broken left fibula that could keep him out for the rest of the regular season.

Coach Joey McGuire said Monday that Shough will be out at least six to eight weeks.

It is the third season in a row since joining the Red Raiders that Shough will miss significant time because of an injury. The sixth-year senior was hurt in the first quarter of their loss at West Virginia on Saturday, when his lower leg was put in an air cast before he was carted off the field.

Shough (pronounced 'shuck') transferred to Texas Tech after starting for Oregon during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when the Ducks won the Pac-12 championship game. He broke his collarbone in his fourth game with the Red Raiders in 2021, then re-injured that shoulder in his last year's opener and missed six more games.

In four games this season for Tech, Shough has completed 67 of 111 passes (60.4%) for 746 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He has run for 149 yards and two more TDs. He had three interceptions and lost a fumble in a 38-30 loss in Week 2 to Oregon, his former team.

Behren Morton is expected to take over as the starter when Texas Tech (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) hosts league newcomer Houston on Saturday.

Morton has completed 21 of 50 passes for 230 yards with three TDs and one interception in his two games this season. He made four starts as a redshirt freshman last season when Shough was hurt.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

11 arrested in prostitution sting
MCSO: Multiple people arrested in prostitution sting
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.(
Kannin Shorter arrested for Capital Murder after months long search

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Drury, Detmers help Angels snap Rangers’ 6-game winning streak with 9-3 victory
FILE - Los Angeles Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike (13) celebrates after a three-pointer during...
WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike named to President Biden’s council on African diplomacy
Texas Rangers
Rangers back Gray with 3 straight homers, beat Angels 5-1 to maintain AL West lead
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto...
Vintage Verlander silences Seattle as Astros top M’s 5-1 to open key series in playoff race