Sleep like an ogre: Shrek’s Swamp listed on Airbnb

Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss covered murky...
Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss covered murky watered abode.(Airbnb/Dreamworks)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Airbnb is trying to make one fantasy story very real for people just in time for Halloween.

It has re-created Shrek’s Swamp based on the 2001 animated movie. Ogre fans will find the place very earthy.

Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss-covered murky watered abode.

Guests can light earwax candles, sit around a fire and enjoy Donkey’s freshly made waffles for breakfast.

Interested guests can request a two-night stay starting Oct. 13.

Up to three people will then get to visit the unique home Oct. 27-29.

Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested in prostitution sting
MCSO: Multiple people arrested in prostitution sting
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.(
Kannin Shorter arrested for Capital Murder after months long search

Latest News

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
US Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes in a wide-ranging corruption case
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $850 million after months without a big winner
Water Main Break
Water main break at New York Ave. and N. Big Spring St.
The total cost for attending Princeton is upwards of $83,000 a year, more than $59,000 in...
Princeton offers free tuition to students from families who make less than $100K
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors