Odessa Police Department solves a eight year old cold case file

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On September 13th, Odessa Police arrested Javier Castillo-Arias for a sexual assault that happened 8 years ago.

The arrest was possible because detectives looked through cold case files using modern tools.

The OPD cold case division is less than five years old, since its launch detectives have solved important cases in our area.

On any given day the cold case division investigates cases that have been unsolved or cases that have been solved but have cause for questions.

“She’ll read case files on a daily basis, she follows up with surviving witnesses and victims from any time period that the case occurred. And then she also conducts reviews of evidence from back then to see if there’s any that may have evidentiary value” said John Sikes, Captain over Special Operations Borough

It doesn’t matter if the case is from the 1950′s or 2022.

Earlier this year OPD’s cold case division took a deeper look into James Reyos’ case. a 66-year-old man who was convicted of murdering his father Patrick Ryan, a 49-year-old priest at the old sage and sand motel back in 1983.

Fast forward 40 years later and thanks to new evidence, James Reyos’ is on the verge of getting his name cleared.

And just two weeks ago an arrest was made after an 8-year search for a man involved in a sexual assault case after finally getting a DNA match.

This was made possible thanks to a system called CODIS.

CODIS is a computer software program that looks at DNA profiles from convicted offenders, unsolved crime scene evidence, and missing persons.

“And in this case, this gentleman’s DNA matched off of that unknown CODIS sample and we were able to put closure to a sexual assault case that’s been open since 2015,” said Sikes

Unfortunately, not every case gets solved as quickly as a family would hope.

Friday, September 29th will be the 9-year anniversary of Humberto Palma’s murder.

Palma was driving through Odessa when he was shot and killed while in his car. to this day his case is unsolved and his killer is still out there.

But when OPD does solve cold case crimes it’s a feeling unlike any other.

“It’s gotta be frustrating for every victim when a detective or officer tells them to look, we’re out of leads, but we’re still trying and it’s a great feeling to call and say we figured it out and we’re gonna hold someone accountable for what happened,” said Sikes

OPD looks at cold case files every single day and will never give up on one even if it looks like it’s not going anywhere.

