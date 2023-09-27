Learn more about Midland Animal Services at their open house

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, October 3, Midland Animal Services will host an open house.

This event is an opportunity for Midland residents to meet the staff, tour the facility, learn about volunteer opportunities, and learn about being a responsible pet owner.

Midland Animal Services will offer one-day-only free adoptions and free microchipping for any pet.

Midland Animal Services to host open house (City of Midland)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.