Learn more about Midland Animal Services at their open house
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, October 3, Midland Animal Services will host an open house.
This event is an opportunity for Midland residents to meet the staff, tour the facility, learn about volunteer opportunities, and learn about being a responsible pet owner.
Midland Animal Services will offer one-day-only free adoptions and free microchipping for any pet.
