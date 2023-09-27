Hispanic Heritage of Odessa hosting art exhibit

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Hispanic Heritage of Odessa is hosting an art exhibit on October 5th at Premiere Ballroom from 7pm. to 9p.m.

All ages are welcome to the exhibit and everyone is encouraged to participate.

“As far as Hispanics a lot of documentation wasn’t there so now we’re left to base a lot of what we know on stories that have been told throughout time so a lot of the time we don’t know the true stories so we rely on these works of art,” said Hispanic Heritage of Odessa’s Liz Calderon.

The exhibit gives people the opportunity to show and tell their own stories.

“You have a little bit of everything but you put on the story behind these artists and these pictures and it’s just a place for them to showcase a lot of things. I mean there’s not a whole lot of places for them to showcase this during the year,” said Calderon.

My Maria Restaurant Owner Maria Tercero will be showcasing her artwork.

“So a lot of people here in a small town like Odessa and around the nearby towns can come and enjoy something like that, like art,” said Tercero.

Her artwork, which takes her days to create, represents angels.

Hispanic Heritage of Odessa is also hosting a pioneer family exhibit at the Ector County library and a live theatre production at the Music City Mall October 10th portraying the legend of La Llorona.

