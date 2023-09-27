DiamondBack Energy Donates $40,000 of Equipment to Midland Fire Department

By Armando Gomez
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland fire department received new equipment from diamondback energy to respond to gas leaks.

The Midland Fire department received fifteen new G7C monitors to respond to gas leaks incidents.

Diamondback energy donated forty thousand dollars of equipment to the Midland Fire department.

The monitors help the firefighters respond to gas leak incidents immediately.

“Air monitoring, different types of calls we go on and notify the guys a little on what’s there.” said Fire Captain at City of Midland Fire Department, Andy Chandler.

The fire department can respond to gas leak incidents by reading the levels as they get closer to the leak.

This donation does not benefit the fire department but the community as well.

“These fifteen monitors are going to provide safety not only for the officers but also for the people in the community they are working to try to help and protect. So when they go into a scenario that is difficult and they realize their air quality issues this is going to ensure their safety.” said City of Midland Mayor Lori Blong.

The device also comes with an important attribute to help firefighters respond to gas leaks quickly.

“They have a sensor actually transmits back to the chief sitting outside and so the officer sitting inside facing the issue is able to communicate through this device to the folks outside if they encounter something they can’t manage, they are able to call for help,” said Blong.

Every engine, hazmat, and chief vehicle will have a monitor.

“They are able to monitor remotely while their crews respond various regarding gas leaks something they didn’t have room in their budget to purchase but it improves the quality of their calls they are answering.” Chief Operating Officer Diamond Energy Danny Wesson.

The Midland Fire department will also receive a three-year subscription to the monitoring system.

