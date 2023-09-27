ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, September 28th, 2023: We are in kind of a stuck weather pattern thanks to high pressure controlling the weather and keeping temperatures hot and conditions dry.

Temperatures Thursday will be in the 90s across the region, another hot day across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 92°. Skies through the day will be mostly sunny and a few places such as Alpine and Fort Stockton have the chance for stray to isolated showers and thundershowers. Overall, conditions will once again be hot and dry.

We’ll see a bit of a change heading into the weekend as high pressure moves away and to the south and a weak cool front or two moves in. Temperatures aren’t looking to cool down too much, but we’ll see temperatures back into the 80s through the majority of the next 10-days. Along with some “cooler” temperatures, stray to isolated rain chances remain in the forecast. Nothing too impactful is ahead for the beginning of the month of October.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.