Boil Water Notice: WCR 58 and east of FM 1788

By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation, a leak from a major line caused all of WCR 58 and everything east of FM 1788 to lose water.

The line has been fixed but residents in the area should boil their water prior to human consumption until further notice

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

CBS7 will update this story when the notice is rescinded.

