Boil Water Notice: WCR 58 and east of FM 1788

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation, a leak from a major line caused all of WCR 58 and everything east of FM 1788 to lose water.

The line has been fixed but residents in the area should boil their water prior to human consumption until further notice

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

“To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

CBS7 will update this story when the notice is rescinded.

