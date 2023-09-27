Boil Water Notice for WCR 58 and east of FM 1788 rescinded

Boil Water Notice all of WCR 58 and everything east of FM 1788
Boil Water Notice all of WCR 58 and everything east of FM 1788(CBS7)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: the Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation has rescinded its boil water notice.

According to the Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation, a leak from a major line caused all of WCR 58 and everything east of FM 1788 to lose water.

The line has been fixed but residents in the area should boil their water prior to human consumption until further notice

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

CBS7 will update this story when the notice is rescinded.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested in prostitution sting
MCSO: Multiple people arrested in prostitution sting
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
Permian High School.
Permian student found with a gun after being caught shoplifting

Latest News

PHOTO: School Bus, Photo Date: 3/20/2018
ECISD bus involved in crash
The West Texas Food Bank says these donations were needed more than ever as inflation gets worse.
RECAP: Third annual Peanut Butter Brigade
RECAP: Third annual Peanut Butter Brigade
Both of the owners were born in Juarez, Mexico before coming to Odessa.
Local business specializing in Juarez style food making sudden impact
Odessan goes all out for Halloween decorations in effort to help kids at St. Jude
Odessan goes all out for Halloween decorations in efforts to help children at St. Jude