Safe Haven box used for first time since installed back in May

HOBBS, New Mexico (KOSA) - Less than 6 months ago a Safe Haven box was installed at a Hobbs, New Mexico Fire Department.

Early Saturday afternoon, Hobbs Fire Station one got an alert that their baby box had been used.

" Former Fire Chief Young said if this saves just one life and the fact that happened in our Fire Station 1 is a tremendous victory for the City of Hobbs and our county as a whole. It’s a tremendous victory” said Hobbs Interim Fire Chief Mark Doporto

The Safe Haven box is located at 301 East White Street and is meant to give parents with a child under 90 days the right to forfeit their parental rights without repercussions.

The Safe Haven box is a controlled incubator that feeds off oxygen and provides a comfortable temperature for the child.

After the department learned that there was a child in the box the newborn was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs to be treated.

“You know the baby box opening ceremony was May 9th and for us several months down the road already having it used is just tremendous. There’s a reason we fought for it, there’s a reason we wanted it here in the City of Hobbs and I couldn’t be happier that a citizen or citizens decided to use this baby box for the best outcome of this child” said Doporta

The box was installed this past May after a video captured a female throwing their newborn wrapped in a trash bag into a Hobbs dumpster.

“There are tragedies every day and unfortunately in our area, we’ve experienced in the past. But I like to focus on the positivity on what took place and these brave parents or parents that decided to surrender this baby to the Safe Haven here in Hobbs” said Doporto

The baby has now been identified as a male with an unknown age. The baby will be left in the hands of the Children, Youth and Families department.

