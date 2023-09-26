OPD taking part in active shooter training

City of Odessa Police Car
City of Odessa Police Car((Foto de archivo de Telemundo 20)(KTLE))
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starting from Tuesday morning to 8 p.m. Tuesday night, several local law enforcement agencies will participate in another active shooter drill at the Ector County Coliseum.

It will be closed to non-participants, and OPD asks that the public stay clear of the exercise area until the exercise concludes.

The drills are required at certain intervals as a part of emergency management preparedness.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested in prostitution sting
MCSO: Multiple people arrested in prostitution sting
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.(
Kannin Shorter arrested for Capital Murder after months long search

Latest News

Peanut Butter Brigade
CBS7′s Peanut Butter Brigade
AG Ken Paxton Impeachment Hearing: Wed, Sept. 13
Created to help support women in business, FEM launch party is Friday September 29th from 6...
Female Entrepreneurs of Midland hopes to support women in business
Female Entrepreneurs of Midland looking to support women in business