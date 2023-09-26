OPD taking part in active shooter training

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starting from Tuesday morning to 8 p.m. Tuesday night, several local law enforcement agencies will participate in another active shooter drill at the Ector County Coliseum.

It will be closed to non-participants, and OPD asks that the public stay clear of the exercise area until the exercise concludes.

The drills are required at certain intervals as a part of emergency management preparedness.

