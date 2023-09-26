Mariners come into matchup with the Astros on losing streak

The Seattle Mariners look to end a three-game skid when they play the Houston Astros
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Houston Astros (85-71, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (84-71, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (11-8, 3.44 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (14-7, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 207 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -124, Astros +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners head into a matchup against the Houston Astros as losers of three straight games.

Seattle has an 84-71 record overall and a 41-33 record in home games. The Mariners have gone 62-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston has gone 46-29 in road games and 85-71 overall. Astros hitters have a collective .437 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the majors.

The teams meet Monday for the 11th time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 37 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 13-for-43 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 28 home runs, 77 walks and 109 RBI while hitting .281 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 13-for-42 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by four runs

Astros: 3-7, .248 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Astros: Michael Brantley: day-to-day (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

