G.O.A.T. of the Week: Pius Vokes

Pius Vokes rushed for 136 yards against Tascosa in Week 5.
Pius Vokes rushed for 136 yards against Tascosa in Week 5.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the past two seasons, Pius Vokes has been a consistent presence within the Amarillo High Sandies offense.

This year, he’s taken the leap to being a centerpiece.

“We’ve been pleased with his progress over the past four, five ball games.” Amarillo High Sandies football head coach Chad Dunnam said. “At an early age you could kind of see that. I mean, we always knew he was talented. We always knew he had a gift. More so than that, he has a gift of just being a good person.”

Over the past two weeks, Vokes has totaled over 400 yards of offense.

This past Friday, he helped lead the Sandies to one of their biggest wins over rival Tascosa in school history.

“It felt really good because we haven’t beat them in all my years of high school.” Vokes said of how important and meaningful the win was to him. “It was a great feeling. The whole team was so excited afterwards. It just made us more confident for the district games. We’re ready now.”

His skill on the field stacks up with the best of the best in the Panhandle, but the star running back wants to be remembered for more than his play.

“I want them to remember me by my faith. Jesus Christ. How much I love god. I want them to know everything I do is for him. If somebody says [the name] ‘Pius’, I want them to say ‘Oh that guy who really loved Jesus.’ That’s the one thing I want to leave here.”

Vokes has already surpassed his rushing yardage total from his junior season in just five games and is poised to continue his stellar play, establishing himself as a player to remember around the halls of Amarillo High.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested in prostitution sting
MCSO: Multiple people arrested in prostitution sting
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Police tape mgn
Midland man shot over the weekend
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

Midland Legacy Rebels football
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy outduels Converse Judson 39-31
Midland Legacy Rebels football
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy outduels Converse Judson 39-31
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High defeats El Paso Andress 62-14
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High defeats El Paso Andress 62-14
Permian vs. Abilene Cooper football
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian beats Abilene Cooper 41-20
Permian vs. Abilene Cooper football
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian beats Abilene Cooper 41-20