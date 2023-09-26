Female Entrepreneurs of Midland hopes to support women in business

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Female Entrepreneurs of Midland also known as FEM is launching this week.

President Lauren Howard says they hope FEM can help female entrepreneurs support one another.

“I’ve never seen a city that has so much entrepreneurship between Midland and Odessa and everyone is pretty successful at it honestly and I felt like there was a gap with females specifically,” said Howard.

Created to help support women in business, FEM launch party is Friday September 29th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Second Story Coworking.

“A lot of the male businesses are different from the female businesses so to relate on the personal level that FEM can really reach is why I think the female entrepreneurs would really work,” said Vice President Kimberly Whitten.

FEM is a female based organization that will host monthly meetings for members with business resources, inspirational speakers, networking opportunities and fundraising events for nonprofits.

“We wanted it to be really feminine and girly but also powerful so a lot of our branding is pinks, purples and very strong colors,” said Howard.

FEM’s board consists of five women from different business backgrounds, hoping to give female entrepreneurs a sense of community.

“So many female owned business within Midland, Odessa and West Texas and to have this safe space for people to come and get to interact with each other and talk about our daily struggles that we all go through that maybe other people don’t understand,” said Whitten.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.