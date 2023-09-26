CBS7′s Peanut Butter Brigade

Peanut Butter Brigade
Peanut Butter Brigade(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Several businesses have joined the Peanut Butter Brigade.

You can donate peanut butter at any of the businesses you see in the graphic below across Midland and Odessa.

Midland Peanut Butter
Midland Peanut Butter(CBS7 News)
Odessa Peanut Butter Donation
Odessa Peanut Butter Donation(CBS7 News)

Tune in this Thursday, Sept. 28 all day as we fill up a West Texas Food Bank truck at Music City Mall with donated peanut butter.

PRIOR COVERAGE:

Why CBS7 is asking for Peanut Butter

