CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

More of the same...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 9/26/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, September 27th, 2023:

We are in kinda of a stuck weather pattern thanks to high pressure controlling the weather and keeping temperatures hot and conditions dry. That will change a little later the weekend into the start of the month of October as high pressure moves away and to the south and a weak cool front or two moves in.

Rain...or the lack of...continues to be an issue as big precipitation chances stay out of the forecast through next week.

