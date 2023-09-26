ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, September 27th, 2023:

We are in kinda of a stuck weather pattern thanks to high pressure controlling the weather and keeping temperatures hot and conditions dry. That will change a little later the weekend into the start of the month of October as high pressure moves away and to the south and a weak cool front or two moves in.

Rain...or the lack of...continues to be an issue as big precipitation chances stay out of the forecast through next week.

