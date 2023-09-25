VFW Post 4149 honors Gold Star Families with luncheon

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Sunday, September 24 was Gold Star Mother and Family Day which honors those who have lost a loved one during their military service in war.

VFM Post 4149 in Midland hosted several local gold star families for a luncheon on Sunday. During the luncheon, organizers were able to show their appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

CBS7′s Matthew Alvarez was also on hand for the event.

The luncheon was a small token of appreciation for all they have done for our country.

Thanks to the VFW Post 4149 in Midland for hosting their Gold Star Family Luncheon. It was a great event paying tribute... Posted by Matthew Alvarez - CBS7 on Sunday, September 24, 2023

