Powerball drawing is Monday night with $785 million up for grabs

There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The lottery said the jackpot is worth an estimated $785 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

The prize is the fourth largest in history, only surpassed by jackpots over $1 billion.

The winner will have the option to take $785 million in payments or cash out for $367 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in about 292 million, according to the lottery.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

