Permian student found with a gun after being caught shoplifting

By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County ISD, two Permian High School students were caught shoplifting, and taken back to PHS.

PHS police officers and administrators searched the students and found a gun in the backpack of a freshman girl.

She has been arrested for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor.

School and district leaders say they do not believe students and staff were in danger, the two students were not in class in the morning and were around adults while at the school.

