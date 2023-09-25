Homemade Wines to close doors at JBS Parkway location

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Homemade Wines is a local restaurant and winery that started in 2008. It currently has two locations, but the one on JBS Parkway is closing.

Homemade Wines was taken over by Kris Boen in 2020 and its downtown location opened last December.

While business downtown is good, it slowed down too much at the Parkway location leading to its closing.

Homemade Wines produces its own wine and charcuterie boards. More food started being served during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JBS location has to close because the number of people coming in was decreasing month after month despite efforts to push more business there with special events.

The number of transactions made at the location went down by as much as 83%.

Over the summer is where it really hit. Not very many people going in… August, it just kept going down and September, it was down to almost nothing.

It also holds more people and has more room to produce the wine. The previous location made the wine in the middle of the kitchen.

Homemade Wines is the only place in town that makes its own wine. They make it with grapes from all over the world.

We have grapes from New Zealand, Australia, Italy, here in America… we actually take that, ferment it, blend it. We have over 90 different varieties of wine.

The new location seats 220 people including a 55-person party room.

Homemade Wines will hold events there like Paint and Sips, Wine and Murders, and more.

The JBS location is open starting on Wednesday and its final day is Saturday, September 30.

