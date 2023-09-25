Homemade Wines to close doors at JBS Parkway location

By Jensen Young
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Homemade Wines is a local restaurant and winery that started in 2008. It currently has two locations, but the one on JBS Parkway is closing.

Homemade Wines was taken over by Kris Boen in 2020 and its downtown location opened last December.

While business downtown is good, it slowed down too much at the Parkway location leading to its closing.

Homemade Wines produces its own wine and charcuterie boards. More food started being served during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JBS location has to close because the number of people coming in was decreasing month after month despite efforts to push more business there with special events.

The number of transactions made at the location went down by as much as 83%.

The downtown location opened in December.

It also holds more people and has more room to produce the wine. The previous location made the wine in the middle of the kitchen.

Homemade Wines is the only place in town that makes its own wine. They make it with grapes from all over the world.

The new location seats 220 people including a 55-person party room.

Homemade Wines will hold events there like Paint and Sips, Wine and Murders, and more.

The JBS location is open starting on Wednesday and its final day is Saturday, September 30.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested in prostitution sting
MCSO: Multiple people arrested in prostitution sting
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Police tape mgn
Midland man shot over the weekend
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

Adopt -a-Pet: Meet Blue
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Blue
West Texas Knockout Boxing Club Host West Texas Mega Show
West Texas Knockout Boxing Club Host the West Texas Mega Show
Anna Palko came up with the idea for MoCuts in 2018 but could not launch it because visiting...
Only house call app in Texas, MoCuts, brings the barber to you
If you have any ideas for how to improve transportation around the Permian Basin, the...
Permian Basin MPO wants public input on projects for next 25-year plan