Hispanic Heritage Month: The Gourmet Tamale continues to make a good wrap

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Gourmet Tamale is a family run catering company that mixes Mexican cuisine with a West Texas twist.

They’ve only grown since starting their business four years ago.

Owner, Nazario Rodriguez, started this business to honor his mother’s recipes.

Years later, it’s turned into a full time job that he and his family are proud of.

Tamales are made of dough mostly from corn and mixed with different meats, beans and cheeses.

A meal that is mostly made during the fall and winter season but for Rodriguez, it’s his life.

“My mother passed away a couple of years ago, and she was the one making the tamales for everybody in our family. We didn’t have that anymore. And again, back to the very few and limited choices we had here in the Permian Basin, is the reason I also did this, and to keep her memory alive.” said Rodriguez.

After looking around the area, he noticed that there’s not many places to get unique tamales.

“Here I tried looking for different variations of tamales and by that, I mean the flavor. And all i could find was pork red or green and chicken.” said Rodriguez.

With this in mind, Rodriguez began using his mothers recipe but adding a Texas twist to it.

They began with very little flavors and meats, but now they have a menu to that has options like the spicy brisket, green chile chicken, filet mignon, and even a Hot Cheeto themed tamale.

Once these recipes became a reality, their business changed for the better.

“When we started coming out with the brisket and the chicken, oh those were. They just changed the ballpark.” said Martin Rico, one of the cooks for The Gourmet Tamale.

Rodriguez and Rico work together to make unique tamale flavor, such as pumpkin spice, pecan, coconut raisin and more.

However, one of the issues they face, is not having a local commercial kitchen to cook their food.

Which means they have to drive to Lubbock to cook and make the drive back to Odessa.

That hasn’t stopped Rodriguez from living his dream.

Since he was born in Mexico, he never thought this could become a reality, until now.

“In five years, we’re going to be in a brick and mortars which is a goal that we have. And to me that would be the ultimate American dream. To come from nothing to being able to own my own company and to me that’s something to be very proud of.” said Rodriguez.

