Fitness grind to coffee grounds: Best friends open new faith-based shop

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - From the fitness grind to coffee grounds, two best friends are bringing their passion for a cup of joe to Odessans.

Their shop is called Devoted Grind and it opened Thursday. However, owners Nicole Dominguez and Clarissa Fuentes have been working towards this for two years.

While they’re serving more cups than ever before, the two have been catering out of their home for a year and at farmer’s markets since July 2021.

That has helped them build a fan base, which has kept them busy over the last four days. This morning, Dominguez embarked on yet another impromptu milk run. The owners say their business built on faith and friendship is doing well.

“We didn’t expect to be this busy just starting out,” Fuentes said. “We knew we had our fan base, but to be sold out of breakfast sandwiches and running out of our milk so quickly…and just going from a home business to an actual store front, just the quantities have increased so much and it’s amazing.”

The name Devoted Grind has religious roots. In fact, the co-owners intentionally pray for each customer. They hand write a bible verse on each cup.

“We sit and we pray that God specifically puts that verse in the hands that it belongs to,” Dominguez said.

It’s also sisterhood that has carried these co-owners through a successful passion project.

“Nicole’s got a very big heart. She’s very caring,” Fuentes said.

That appreciation is shared by her best friend.

“Usually there’s certain people in this world that you get around and you seem like a light in them, and so for me, I could see that light in her,” Dominguez said about Fuentes.

They say it’s also a love for others that inspires their business.

“For us starting up this company, it was a big deal for us to be able to empower other women and to empower others just to grow and be more and do more,” Dominguez said. “I think people feel it and they sense it when they come in, that we want good for them.”

Their physical location is a representation of their friendship and a combination of their styles, Fuentes said.

“For instance, if you look at the mural, we’re both holding a cup of coffee,” Fuentes said in reference to the shop’s custom wall art. “My favorite coffee is just black coffee, and so Nicole has more of a sweeter taste, so she’s got the foam and the white chocolate.”

The friends say it’s those differences that make the business strong.

“That’s just how different we are and yet we still, like always, are able to come together and figure out what’s best for the shop,” Dominguez said.

Their new coffee shop specializes in cold brew but offers many other drinks, plus baked goods and homemade syrups. Guests can enjoy an in-house brew or drive-thru service.

The shop on 87th Street is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

