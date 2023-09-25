ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, September 26th, 2023:

A stationary front will continue to linger along the Pecos River over the next couple of days serving as a focus for some isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two. Thunderstorms are also expected to develop in the higher elevations of Texas and New Mexico and spread east through the afternoon but activity looks isolated with only a slight chance an a strong to severe storm. Temperatures will warm up a few degrees through the rest of the rest of the week and stay in the low 90s for afternoon highs.

The next cold front arrives late in the weekend but will only cool things down a little for the start of October.

