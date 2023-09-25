CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, September 26th, 2023

Not as hot...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 9/25/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, September 26th, 2023:

A stationary front will continue to linger along the Pecos River over the next couple of days serving as a focus for some isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two. Thunderstorms are also expected to develop in the higher elevations of Texas and New Mexico and spread east through the afternoon but activity looks isolated with only a slight chance an a strong to severe storm. Temperatures will warm up a few degrees through the rest of the rest of the week and stay in the low 90s for afternoon highs.

The next cold front arrives late in the weekend but will only cool things down a little for the start of October.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested in prostitution sting
MCSO: Multiple people arrested in prostitution sting
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Police tape mgn
Midland man shot over the weekend
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 9/25/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 9/25/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, September 25th, 2023
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, September 24th, 2023
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, September 23rd, 2023