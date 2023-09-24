Old Dominion survives scrum with Texas A&M Commerce for 10-9 win

Jack Shields threw for 258 yards and a touchdown and a failed two-point conversion at the end preserved Old Dominion’s 10-9 win over Texas A&M-Commerce
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jack Shields threw for 258 yards and a touchdown and a failed two-point conversion at the end preserved Old Dominion’s 10-9 win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday.

Texas A&M-Commerce quarterback Josh Magana led an 11-play, 75-yard drive that lasted almost six minutes and ended with a 2-yard scoring pass to Keith Miller III with 28 seconds remaining to reduce the deficit to the final score.

Kelby Williams caught eight of Shields' 14 completions for 197 yards. Shields threw a 40-yard scoring pass to Dominic Dutton with 2:12 left in the third quarter for the game's first touchdown.

Despite the win, Old Dominion (2-2) held the ball for just less than 25 minutes.

Reggie Branch ran for 78 yards on 17 carries for the Lions (0-3).

