CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, September 25th, 2023

Still hot and mostly dry...
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, September 25th, 2023: What has felt like the never-ending summer looks to continue through the final week of September as temperatures look to remain hot and conditions remain mostly dry.

Although a cold front will move through the region tonight into Monday temperatures don’t look to cool down too much. Highs across the region Monday will be in the 80s, 90s, and triple digits. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 88°. Presidio will once again be the hot spot with a high of 101°. Stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region with areas in northern Brewster and southern Pecos county looking to have the highest chance for rain.

“Cooler” temperatures continue Tuesday with highs in the 80s across the majority of the region as well. The 90s look to return on Wednesday, but we should remain in the low to mid-90s as opposed to the upper-90s and triple digits like last week. After Tuesday rain chances diminish for the majority of the extended period. Temperatures are looking to drop back into the 80s by next Sunday along with stray to isolated rain chances. Hopefully we’ll see a big change in the weather soon as it really has felt like the never-ending summer (and not in a good way).

