ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, September 24th, 2023: Hot temperatures continue to grace West Texas and southeast New Mexico but a bit of relief is on the way over the next few days.

Sunday will be another hot day across the region. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper-90s and triple digits. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 99°. Presidio looks to be the warmest spot with a high of 103°. Stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible through the higher elevations and far eastern Permian Basin. For the far eastern Permian Basin there is the chance that some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe with strong winds and hail up to an inch possible. Dry conditions are expected for the majority of the region otherwise.

A cold front will push through the region Sunday into Monday where we’ll see a bit of relief from the heat and increased rain chances. Temperatures behind the front will be in the upper-80s, not great, but we’ll take what we can get. As the front pushes through, we’ll see the chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday with the chance for isolated showers and storms continuing on Tuesday as well. Storms Monday have the potential to be severe with strong winds and heavy rain possible, especially for areas along and south of I-10.

As the week progresses, temperatures will warm back into the 90s for a few days before another shot of cooler weather impacts the region. Overall, temperatures look to remain above-normal for this time of year through the extended. Let’s hope that we’ll see some *actual* fall weather soon!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.